'Sweat' is Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play about working-class frustrations

The cast of "Sweat" at Studio 54 on Broadway includes, from left, John Earl Jelks, Michelle Wilson, Johanna Day and Alison Wright, as well as, in the background, James Colby. The cast of "Sweat" at Studio 54 on Broadway includes, from left, John Earl Jelks, Michelle Wilson, Johanna Day and Alison Wright, as well as, in the background, James Colby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.