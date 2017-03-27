Photo Coverage: First Look at Ohio Un...

Photo Coverage: First Look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's the Fantasticks

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A favorite classic returns to the Ohio University Lancaster Theatre stage! "The Fantasticks" is the longest-running musical in the world. It is a funny and romantic story about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) 7 hr Mitch 3
Pizza 7 hr Mitch 3
Street walkers 7 hr Mitch 2
Nate coleman i hope you read this 7 hr Mitch 3
News Four central Ohio Payless stores among those cl... Fri Duke for Mayor 4
Casie Cook Apr 13 Getreal 3
Snitches (May '11) Apr 11 Betty crocker 38
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC