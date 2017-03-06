Ohio high school student, 17, running for mayor of city
Lancaster, a city of nearly 40,000 people about 33 miles southeast of Columbus, was caught off-guard after Mayor Brian Kuhn resigned in late January after reports of problems involving taxes and gambling. Now Lunsford thinks he's the man to fill the job ... even though Lunsford isn't legally a man just yet.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Ryan !
|21 min
|Jose
|1
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|35 min
|Tha PREACHER
|43
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|48 min
|BizzyBee
|222
|Trump spends 31% of his presidency at Mar-A_Lago
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|13
|North Korea making progress/ big threat to America
|1 hr
|Sick Of Leftist Scum
|20
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|RestoreTheRepublic
|211
|Dinosaur Democrats for Hillary
|1 hr
|d pants
|1
