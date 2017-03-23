Kyle Trout transferring to Cincinnati...

Kyle Trout transferring to Cincinnati, so why is he still practicing with the Buckeyes this spring?

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Cleveland.com

Kyle Trout announced his plans to be a graduate transfer to Cincinnati at the end of January, but he's not done being a Buckeye. Because Trout can't transfer to Cincinnati until he graduates this spring, he's spending his last few months in Columbus by participating in spring practice with Ohio State.

