How 90 percent of American households...

How 90 percent of American households lost an average of $17,000 in wealth to the plutocrats in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Salon

These multi-millionaires effectively shifted nearly $4 trillion in wealth away from the rest of the nation to themselves in 2016. While there's no need to offer condolences to the rest of the top 10 percent, who still have an average net worth of $1.3 million, nearly half of the wealth transfer came from the nation's poorest 90 percent - the middle and lower classes, according to Piketty and Saez and Zucman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 2 min jonjedi 766
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 6 min Dan Sammon 141
United Airlines bans yoga pants 17 min Pope Che Reagan C... 11
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 19 min Pope Che Reagan C... 29
Saturday Night Live. Watch It. 25 min Big B 4
The Lost Art of Conversation 1 hr Reality Speaks 44
Anyone? 2 hr Waiting2exhale 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC