Fairfield County considers plan to le...

Fairfield County considers plan to lease jail space

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Nothing has been decided, but Commissioner Steve Davis said it makes financial sense to lease excess space if it's not needed for Fairfield County inmates. Leasing 50 beds at about $60 each per day could bring in more than $800,000 for the current, approximately $45.8 million county general-fund budget, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 2 min jonjedi 231
Jobs - Trump, month one. 4 min BizzyBee 4
Hate groups increase across America 11 min BizzyBee 16
Clean Water Rule will be gone..... 18 min BizzyBee 1
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) 22 min JohnAb 10
Worthless Ryan ! 38 min BizzyBee 7
Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ... 41 min Trump link to Iran 30
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC