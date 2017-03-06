Fairfield County considers plan to lease jail space
Nothing has been decided, but Commissioner Steve Davis said it makes financial sense to lease excess space if it's not needed for Fairfield County inmates. Leasing 50 beds at about $60 each per day could bring in more than $800,000 for the current, approximately $45.8 million county general-fund budget, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 min
|jonjedi
|231
|Jobs - Trump, month one.
|4 min
|BizzyBee
|4
|Hate groups increase across America
|11 min
|BizzyBee
|16
|Clean Water Rule will be gone.....
|18 min
|BizzyBee
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|22 min
|JohnAb
|10
|Worthless Ryan !
|38 min
|BizzyBee
|7
|Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ...
|41 min
|Trump link to Iran
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC