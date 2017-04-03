Clayton Lunsford is 17 and running fo...

Clayton Lunsford is 17 and running for mayor of his Ohio town.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: WOIO

In January, the mayor of Lancaster, OH, resigned from office after being charged last summer with failing to file his income taxes. He's watched for more than a year as the city of Lancaster has struggled with its city government and former leadership under Brian Kuhn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT standoff with robbery suspect ends peacefu... 2 min Joan Jedi 2
Susan Rice unmasking names – Obama MUST have known 3 min Joan Jedi 15
Doomsday storage 2 hr BBB 4
KKK leaving fliers in many states including Ohi... 2 hr BBB 3
Republican Nuclear Option vote for Gorsuch a Scam 4 hr d pants 10
So Republicans believe Senate Majority Picks Ju... 4 hr d pants 3
Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ... 6 hr free pizza 4U 42
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC