Clayton Lunsford is 17 and running for mayor of his Ohio town.
In January, the mayor of Lancaster, OH, resigned from office after being charged last summer with failing to file his income taxes. He's watched for more than a year as the city of Lancaster has struggled with its city government and former leadership under Brian Kuhn.
