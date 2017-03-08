Book explores trends through fate of ...

Book explores trends through fate of Ohio glass manufacturer

A new book is the latest best-seller to explore economic and social trends affecting the country through the story of an Ohio city. "Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town" examines the history of Lancaster in central Ohio.

