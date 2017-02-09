"This Is My Town"
The vanguard title in this pack is J.D. Vance's surprise success Hillbilly Elegy , a portrait of the dysfunctional, self-defeating working-class white culture in Appalachia and Rust Belt Ohio, published last spring. Although Vance mostly avoided making political recommendations, he's a conservative and a regular contributor to National Review and has been knocked , somewhat unfairly, as an unmitigated bootstrapper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unreviewable
|3 min
|Male
|36
|9th CIRCUS
|3 min
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|4 min
|jonjedi
|2
|America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe
|17 min
|jonjedi
|18
|Hypocrisy
|32 min
|jonjedi
|5
|Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber...
|34 min
|Big Johnson
|2
|Reasons Prez duhRump goes "Bwaaahh" in the Night
|1 hr
|Carla
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC