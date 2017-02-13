Len Boselovic's Heard off the Street:...

Len Boselovic's Heard off the Street: A slow death in an Ohio town

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Post-gazette.com

For those still trying to fathom why the land of the free and the home of the brave opted for a crass, vituperative huckster with an unwavering fondness for alternative facts instead of the flawed oligarch Democrats served up, Brian Alexander has a story for you. In "Glass House," Mr. Alexander chronicles the collapse of the middle class by looking at Anchor Hocking Glass Co., the former economic engine for the town of Lancaster, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
message for the 66 million who voted Hillary 2 min d pants 3
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 4 min jonjedi 163
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 9 min Immigration lawyer 72
News Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ... 14 min Immigration lawyer 1
Imagine ! 47 min Not here not ever 3
Who is the Biggest Liar? 50 min Not here not ever 148
Kate Stienlie 1 hr Not here not ever 44
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC