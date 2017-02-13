Len Boselovic's Heard off the Street: A slow death in an Ohio town

For those still trying to fathom why the land of the free and the home of the brave opted for a crass, vituperative huckster with an unwavering fondness for alternative facts instead of the flawed oligarch Democrats served up, Brian Alexander has a story for you. In "Glass House," Mr. Alexander chronicles the collapse of the middle class by looking at Anchor Hocking Glass Co., the former economic engine for the town of Lancaster, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.