J.C. Penney plans store closings

Saturday Feb 25

J.C. Penney joined a growing number of retailers that plan to close stores because shoppers are increasingly doing more of their buying online. The company said Friday that it will close approximately 130 to 140 of its more than 1,000 stores over the next few months as part of an effort to improve profitability and help align the company's store presence with its online sales.

Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

