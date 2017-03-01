J.C. Penney plans store closings
J.C. Penney joined a growing number of retailers that plan to close stores because shoppers are increasingly doing more of their buying online. The company said Friday that it will close approximately 130 to 140 of its more than 1,000 stores over the next few months as part of an effort to improve profitability and help align the company's store presence with its online sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|4 min
|They cannot kill ...
|455
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|5 min
|jonjedi
|99
|Donald Trump Administration
|23 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|134
|Based Stick Man
|41 min
|hey kek
|1
|David Wayne Bullock (Apr '09)
|42 min
|Cmate
|4
|Trump's Russian Cohorts may have Wiretapped Trump
|3 hr
|Reality
|7
|Nate coleman i hope you read this
|Fri
|Holla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC