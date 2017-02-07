Hospitals are urged to look for signs...

Hospitals are urged to look for signs of infant abuse

Ohio's children's hospitals are asking physicians at adult, community hospitals to pay closer attention to minor injuries that could indicate child abuse among babies. The Ohio Children's Hospital Association, through its Timely Recognition of Abusive Injuries Collaborative, is reaching out to 18 regional hospitals to share newly developed protocols to follow if injuries in children younger than 6 months are seen in emergency departments.

