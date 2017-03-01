'Glass House' views the rise and fall...

'Glass House' views the rise and fall of US industrialism through one town

Thursday Feb 23

'Glass House' is Lancaster, Ohio, native Brian Alexander's account of his hometown and its change from a prosperous, vibrant community to a bedroom town with a lot of minimum wage jobs and very little hope. Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town By Brian Alexander St. Martin's Press 336 pp.

