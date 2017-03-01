'Glass House' views the rise and fall of US industrialism through one town
'Glass House' is Lancaster, Ohio, native Brian Alexander's account of his hometown and its change from a prosperous, vibrant community to a bedroom town with a lot of minimum wage jobs and very little hope. Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town By Brian Alexander St. Martin's Press 336 pp.
