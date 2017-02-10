Former Lancaster mayor back in office

Former Lancaster mayor back in office

Friday Feb 10

Smith agreed to come out of retirement to serve as interim mayor until November, when candidates will run to fill the remaining two years of former Mayor Brian Kuhn's four-year term. Both are Republicans.

