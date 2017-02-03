Fairfield County GOP fretting over candidate vetting
Fairfield County Republican Party leaders are discussing how to better screen their candidates after Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn resigned under a cloud of tax problems and casino gambling. They also are trying to move forward and restore order to Lancaster city government by appointing an interim mayor.
