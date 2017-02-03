Fairfield County GOP fretting over ca...

Fairfield County GOP fretting over candidate vetting

Fairfield County Republican Party leaders are discussing how to better screen their candidates after Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn resigned under a cloud of tax problems and casino gambling. They also are trying to move forward and restore order to Lancaster city government by appointing an interim mayor.

