Endangered missing adult alert: 94-year-old man from Fairfield

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide alert for a missing adult last seen on Feb 24. William Bay reportedly left his residence on Fairfield County, OH on Lake road in the city of Lancaster at 3 p.m. He is a 94-year-old white male, 5' 6", 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with cream colored pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.