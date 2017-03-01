Endangered missing adult alert: 94-ye...

Endangered missing adult alert: 94-year-old man from Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide alert for a missing adult last seen on Feb 24. William Bay reportedly left his residence on Fairfield County, OH on Lake road in the city of Lancaster at 3 p.m. He is a 94-year-old white male, 5' 6", 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with cream colored pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 6 min They cannot kill ... 49
Donald Trump Administration 30 min Free Pizza 4 U 95
Who is the Biggest Liar? 51 min Reality 445
Trump's wealthy son in law met Russian official... 2 hr Reality 20
Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ... 2 hr Reality 27
Donald Trump's hands really are small. 2 hr Reality 38
News Trial for 2012 murder set to begin Monday 2 hr Reality 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC