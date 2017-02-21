Cop finds 2 Ohio teens in NYC after t...

Cop finds 2 Ohio teens in NYC after they stole car for 5-day trip

Saturday Feb 11

Haley Flowers, 16, from Lancaster, Ohio, who went missing with Trinity Goodwin on Monday, February 6, 2017. They were found in New York City after an NYPD officer befriended Flowers on Facebook and convinced them to meet police.

