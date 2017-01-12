Speaker Rosenberger appoints House co...

Speaker Rosenberger appoints House committee leaders

1 hr ago

As announced earlier, Rep. Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, will return as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, which will begin hearings on the new two-year budget at the start of February. Rep. Scott Ryan, R-Granville, will serve as vice-chairman.

