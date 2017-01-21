Robert Eickel
Robert Eickel, a high school teacher and coach who was a longtime member of Elmore Village Council, died Sunday in Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. He was 83. He was in ill health recently and lived in Homestead Center, a nursing facility in Lancaster, his daughter, Nancy, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
