1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Robert Eickel, a high school teacher and coach who was a longtime member of Elmore Village Council, died Sunday in Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. He was 83. He was in ill health recently and lived in Homestead Center, a nursing facility in Lancaster, his daughter, Nancy, said.

