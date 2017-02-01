Richard Lee Zeimer
On Nov. 24 after cutting the celery, onions, and bread for our Thanksgiving stuffing, Dick walked into the other room and quietly left this world. His last twenty-four hours were spent with his family preparing the food for a meal together, he was happy and full of contentment.
