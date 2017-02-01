Richard Lee Zeimer

Richard Lee Zeimer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Harrison News Herald

On Nov. 24 after cutting the celery, onions, and bread for our Thanksgiving stuffing, Dick walked into the other room and quietly left this world. His last twenty-four hours were spent with his family preparing the food for a meal together, he was happy and full of contentment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 1 min jonjedi 62
Today was SNAP DAY at the East Broad Street Meijer 5 min every troll here ... 33
Obama's Botched Seal Raid 7 min jonjedi 10
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 13 min jonjedi 154
News Investigation reveals Lancaster mayor gambled e... 5 hr RINO hunter 3
Gina M.Bentle who did she marry (Oct '14) Wed They cannot kill ... 5
News Embattled Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn abruptly r... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC