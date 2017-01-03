Ohio State football: Kyle Trout to transfer from Buckeyes
A source close to Ohio State's football program told cleveland.com that offensive lineman Kyle Trout is expected to transfer from the Buckeyes, possibly to Cincinnati or Ohio. A former four-star prospect of Lancaster, Ohio, who came to Ohio State as part of the 2014 class, Trout hasn't been a part of the Buckeyes offensive line plans.
