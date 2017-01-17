Investigation reveals Lancaster mayor gambled extensively
Records obtained by The Dispatch from the investigations by two special prosecutors into Bridget and Brian Kuhn show that a number of people who were interviewed raised questions about the extent of the mayor's gambling, including his banker. Kuhn gambled $1.8 million during 252 casino visits from October 2012 to September 2015, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission records collected during the investigation.
