Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Licking County
A one vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County is under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol. Troopers reported the crash took place on State Route 188 in Pleasant Township in Fairfield County around 9:15 Monday night.
