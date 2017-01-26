Embattled Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn ...

Embattled Lancaster Mayor Brian Kuhn abruptly resigns

LANCASTER - Mayor Brian Kuhn abruptly resigned this morning, just before the Lancaster City Council was about to approve a resolution urging him to step down. Kuhn wrote in a letter that city Law Director Randall Ullom picked up from his house early this morning and delivered to City Council that his resignation would take effect Friday.

