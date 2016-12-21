Prison Reform Bill Passes Ohio Senate, House Must Now Agree
The bill would allow inmates to serve time in community-based centers instead of more expensive state prisons. It also lets some prisoners earn reduced sentences by completing rehabilitation programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|1 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|40
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|5 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|143
|Obama Better Hurry
|30 min
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|54 min
|George
|96
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|1 hr
|Seriouslady
|23
|As the Year Ends - A New One Begins - Your Comm...
|1 hr
|Happy Gnu Ear
|6
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|Victoria
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC