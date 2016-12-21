Percentage of Insanitales sales to fund scholarship
LANCASTER, Ohio - Dec. 16, 2016 - PRLog -- Today, Despicable Bastards Entertainment is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from all sales of Insanitales will go toward funding a scholarship for undergraduate students majoring in either English or Education. David Ratliff III, MDB of Despicable Bastards Entertainment and HBIC of the Games Division, said, "It just seems like the right thing to do.
