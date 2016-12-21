Percentage of Insanitales sales to fu...

Percentage of Insanitales sales to fund scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

LANCASTER, Ohio - Dec. 16, 2016 - PRLog -- Today, Despicable Bastards Entertainment is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from all sales of Insanitales will go toward funding a scholarship for undergraduate students majoring in either English or Education. David Ratliff III, MDB of Despicable Bastards Entertainment and HBIC of the Games Division, said, "It just seems like the right thing to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP 6 min They cannot kill ... 6
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 14 min Big Johnson 15
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Big Johnson 49
Merry Christmas! 1 hr BIZZYBEE 26
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr George 7
The Columbus Blue Jackets 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr BIZZYBEE 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC