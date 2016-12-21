OHSAA Announces Inaugural Junior High Track And Field State Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct its Inaugural 7th and 8th Grade Track and Field State Championships on May 13, 2017, OHSAA Commissioner Dr. Dan Ross has announced. The event, which has been discussed for several years by the OHSAA's Middle School Committee, was officially approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors at its October meeting.
