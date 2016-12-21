Mathew Brady / Wikimedia Commons

Mathew Brady / Wikimedia Commons

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The American Conservative

But a large segment of that audience was having none of it. Thousands of old Union Army veterans set up a chant: "Sherman! Sherman! Sherman!" They didn't mind standing in the rain if they could hear a speech from one of the men up on the stage with the president: William Tecumseh Sherman, who had commanded many of those veterans during the American Civil War 20 years before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 2 min January20 16
Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP 11 min They cannot kill ... 6
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Big Johnson 49
Merry Christmas! 1 hr BIZZYBEE 26
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr George 7
The Columbus Blue Jackets 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr BIZZYBEE 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC