Lancaster mayor sentenced to house arrest for failing to file taxes
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Monday Dec 12, titled Lancaster mayor sentenced to house arrest for failing to file taxes. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Mayor Brian S. Kuhn has been sentenced to 90 days on electronically-monitored house arrest after pleading guilty Monday to reduced charges for not filing state income taxes for two years. Kuhn pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted failure to file a state income-tax return, a first-degree misdemeanor.
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
At least he gets to stay mayor.
