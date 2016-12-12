There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Monday Dec 12, titled Lancaster mayor sentenced to house arrest for failing to file taxes. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Mayor Brian S. Kuhn has been sentenced to 90 days on electronically-monitored house arrest after pleading guilty Monday to reduced charges for not filing state income taxes for two years. Kuhn pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted failure to file a state income-tax return, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.