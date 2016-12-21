Lancaster district appeals ruling allowing refugee students into public school
A lawyer for the Lancaster City School District told a federal appeals court Monday that a lower court erred last summer when it paved the way for five refugee children with limited English proficiency to attend the city's public high school instead of the for-profit school to which they were assigned. The case has national significance because allegations that older refugee children have been systematically denied enrollment in public schools, or funneled to inferior alternative programs, have been leveled in more than 20 school districts across the country.
