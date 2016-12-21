Lancaster district appeals ruling all...

Lancaster district appeals ruling allowing refugee students into public school

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Philly.com

A lawyer for the Lancaster City School District told a federal appeals court Monday that a lower court erred last summer when it paved the way for five refugee children with limited English proficiency to attend the city's public high school instead of the for-profit school to which they were assigned. The case has national significance because allegations that older refugee children have been systematically denied enrollment in public schools, or funneled to inferior alternative programs, have been leveled in more than 20 school districts across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 1 min January20 16
Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP 10 min They cannot kill ... 6
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Big Johnson 49
Merry Christmas! 1 hr BIZZYBEE 26
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr George 7
The Columbus Blue Jackets 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr BIZZYBEE 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,247

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC