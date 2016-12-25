Good Morning
Saturday: Occasional morning rain; high of 45, low of 37; Sunday, Cloudy, possible showers in the afternoon; high of 49, low of 45. Details on page A8. The Crossroads Branch Library in Cambridge is planning a Craft Bonanza on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Need to get your family out of the house during Christmas break? Consider attending this fun "make-it, take-it" time for children between the ages of 2 1/2 through fifth grade.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Sexiest looking- Melania Trump or Ru Paul?
|26 min
|ChristmasHam
|25
|ChoMo alert
|3 hr
|Idgafai
|1
|Oakland (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Idgafai
|20
|Why are church doors locked?
|4 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|11
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|6 hr
|Earburner
|7
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|6 hr
|PlaCeBo
|56
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|6 hr
|hey now
|65
