Christmas in the Village
A member of Missing Link Motorcycle Club puts in raffle tickets for various prizes at the club's steak dinner benefit for the Forest Rose School for the Developmentally Disabled in Lancaster. They hosted the event at the American Legion Hall at 27 Clark St. Santa Claus makes an appearance during Saturday's Parade of Lights, throwing out treats to the children enjoying the parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|8 min
|Wow
|47
|for black people 1
|29 min
|the other
|2
|What Is Central Ohio's Best Burger (Mar '10)
|52 min
|White Rabbit
|18
|Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight?
|53 min
|White Rabbit
|1
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|1
|Trump Supporters not Allowed at his Florida Bash-
|1 hr
|404 not fed
|4
|Obama has been a disaster
|1 hr
|404 not fed
|27
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC