Christmas in the Village

Christmas in the Village

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Madison Press

A member of Missing Link Motorcycle Club puts in raffle tickets for various prizes at the club's steak dinner benefit for the Forest Rose School for the Developmentally Disabled in Lancaster. They hosted the event at the American Legion Hall at 27 Clark St. Santa Claus makes an appearance during Saturday's Parade of Lights, throwing out treats to the children enjoying the parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation... 8 min Wow 47
for black people 1 29 min the other 2
What Is Central Ohio's Best Burger (Mar '10) 52 min White Rabbit 18
Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight? 53 min White Rabbit 1
Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po... 1 hr BizzyBee 1
Trump Supporters not Allowed at his Florida Bash- 1 hr 404 not fed 4
Obama has been a disaster 1 hr 404 not fed 27
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,093

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC