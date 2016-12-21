Chipotle executives are suddenly warm...

Chipotle executives are suddenly warming up to the idea of drive-thrus

Chipotle executives are warming up to the idea of drive-thru service after more than two decades of rejecting the fast-food staple. The company appears to be having a change of heart after launching its first drive-thru service at Tasty Made, Chipotle's newly opened burger restaurant in Lancaster, Ohio, The drive-thru now accounts for more than half of the restaurant's business, and that's not going unnoticed by Chipotle's management team, Kalinowksi said.

