Photo Coverage: First Look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's a Charlie Brown Christmas

The classic animated television special, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation where Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. SHOWS/DATES: Thursday, December 1 - 7:30, OPENING NIGHT, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Fairfield Union Assembly Singers Friday, December 2 - 7:30 PM, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Lancaster Men's Chorus Saturday, December 3 - 7:30 PM, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Hughes Family Singers, Post show meet Snoopy's friends from the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center Sunday, December 4 - 2:00 PM, Preshow 1:30 PM with the Olivedale Kitchen Ban Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, Wagner Theatre, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio.

