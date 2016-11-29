Photo Coverage: First Look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's a Charlie Brown Christmas
The classic animated television special, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation where Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. SHOWS/DATES: Thursday, December 1 - 7:30, OPENING NIGHT, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Fairfield Union Assembly Singers Friday, December 2 - 7:30 PM, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Lancaster Men's Chorus Saturday, December 3 - 7:30 PM, Preshow 7:00 PM with the Hughes Family Singers, Post show meet Snoopy's friends from the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center Sunday, December 4 - 2:00 PM, Preshow 1:30 PM with the Olivedale Kitchen Ban Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, Wagner Theatre, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP
|6 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|15 min
|Big Johnson
|15
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|49
|Merry Christmas!
|1 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|26
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|1 hr
|George
|7
|The Columbus Blue Jackets
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Why are church doors locked?
|1 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC