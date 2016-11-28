Man guilty to stealing thousands from elderly momSon used moma s money ...
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that a Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly relative. Randy Sycks, 66, pleaded guilty in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court today to a bill of information charging him with a felony count of theft.
