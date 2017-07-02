Husband suspected of stabbing wife in one of 3 unrelated slayings overnight in L.A. County
Two women and a man were killed in three unrelated slayings overnight in Carson, Lancaster and Palmdale, and the husband of one victim is in custody, authorities said Sunday. In the first killing, a husband is suspected of stabbing his wife to death about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Lancaster after an argument on the 4200 block of Jonathan Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Deputy Kelvin Moody said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|Joe paioni
|7
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|598
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|309
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC