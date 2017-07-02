Husband suspected of stabbing wife in one of 3 unrelated slayings overnight in L.A. County

Two women and a man were killed in three unrelated slayings overnight in Carson, Lancaster and Palmdale, and the husband of one victim is in custody, authorities said Sunday. In the first killing, a husband is suspected of stabbing his wife to death about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Lancaster after an argument on the 4200 block of Jonathan Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Deputy Kelvin Moody said in a statement.

