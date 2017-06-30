Breathe New Life Into an Aging Performer Series Carburetor
There's no disputing the great success of Edelbrock's time-proven Performer Series carburetors, which are simple to service and tune thanks to innovative architecture that has been around for decades and has been improved with continual development work. Edelbrock has taken this design and weaved its own brand of engineering into an already-terrific carburetor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Joe paioni
|7
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|598
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|309
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC