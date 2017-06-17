Wildfires Break Out in California Amid Heatwave
In Southern California, a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountains forced the evacuation of up to 35 homes in Wrightwood on Saturday. Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says crews were able to clear brush surrounding the fire to stop its spread and that it appeared they had a handle on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|sayrebear
|308
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Pennie Lane
|597
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 11
|jdubin
|2
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC