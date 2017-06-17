Wildfires Break Out in California Ami...

Wildfires Break Out in California Amid Heatwave

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

In Southern California, a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountains forced the evacuation of up to 35 homes in Wrightwood on Saturday. Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says crews were able to clear brush surrounding the fire to stop its spread and that it appeared they had a handle on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 11 hr sayrebear 308
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 11 hr Pennie Lane 597
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
Restaurants to have small wedding receptions Jun 14 croth1969 1
Suckibg hard cock Jun 11 jdubin 2
News Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ... Jun 10 leticalacrn 1
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 20 at 3:40PM PDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC