Victim named in Lancaster murder-suicide
A man killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself early Monday, June 19, 2017, on the 6300 block of Starview Drive in Lancaster. The woman has been identified Tuesday as Jamie Matthews, 35. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|_Zoey_
|598
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|_Zoey_
|309
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 21
|sayrebear
|3
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC