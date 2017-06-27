Thunderbird aircraft mishap at air show
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a single-ship familiarization flight on June 23, 2017. Upon landing there was a mishap at the Dayton International Airport with an F-16D Fighting Falcon at approximately 12:20 p.m. The plane sustained damage and the pilot and his passenger, a tactical aircraft maintainer, were taken to a local hospital where they received care.
