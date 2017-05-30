Simulations Plus Completes DILIsym Services Buy
Lancaster, California-based Simulations Plus , which develops simulation and modeling software, said Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of North Carolina-based DILIsym Services . The deal was worth $10M in cash, with an initial $5M payment and another $5M in earnout.
