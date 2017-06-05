Self-Storage REIT Life Storage Acquir...

Self-Storage REIT Life Storage Acquires 2 California Facilities

Self-storage real estate investment trust Life Storage Inc. and its joint-venture partner have acquired two Storage Express facilities in Lancaster and Palmdale, Calif., in an off-market transaction. Together, the properties contain 1,390 storage units and 182 vehicle-parking spaces.

