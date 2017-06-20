Police investigate apparent murder-su...

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster in which authorities said a man shot his wife and then himself early Monday. The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the woman as Jamie Lynn Matthews, 35, of Lancaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 23 hr _Zoey_ 598
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 23 hr _Zoey_ 309
Suckibg hard cock Jun 21 sayrebear 3
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
Restaurants to have small wedding receptions Jun 14 croth1969 1
News Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ... Jun 10 leticalacrn 1
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 24 at 9:28AM PDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC