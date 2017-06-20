Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster
Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster in which authorities said a man shot his wife and then himself early Monday. The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the woman as Jamie Lynn Matthews, 35, of Lancaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|_Zoey_
|598
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|_Zoey_
|309
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 21
|sayrebear
|3
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC