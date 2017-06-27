Man apparently jumps to death from Lancaster freeway overpass
A male apparently leaped to his death early Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from the Avenue K overpass to the 14 Freeway in Lancaster. A man in his 20s apparently jumped to his death on Tuesday from the Avenue K overpass to the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, authorities said.
