Littlerock man struck, killed while walking along Highway 138

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: LA Daily News

LITTLEROCK >> A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorist who was unable to see him while the pedestrian was walking across Highway 138 in Littlerock, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. Oliva was walking south across the 138 at 9:50 p.m. Friday outside a crosswalk west of 85th Street East, when he was struck by a 2015 Lexus driven by a 62-year-old man from Lancaster.

