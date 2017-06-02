Lancaster Cemetery Memorial day 2017

Lancaster Cemetery Memorial day 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Aerotech News And Review

Monday as we gathered for another Memorial Day remembrance at the oldest established cemetery in the Antelope Valley, I could not help but think of the generations who stood at these same grounds and reflected back on the lives lost in service to our country. I wondered what it would have looked like and what was said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed _Zoey_ 594
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 4 _Zoey_ 304
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 26 Tony 16
Living in Rosamond (Nov '08) May 25 Gina 45
Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC