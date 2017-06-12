Historic first for Air Force strategi...

Historic first for Air Force strategic bombers

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Aerotech News And Review

This marks the first time in history that all three of Air Force Global Strike Command's strategic bomber aircraft are simultaneously in the European Theatre, demonstrating the flexible global strike capability. Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Sun Local Yocal 595
Suckibg hard cock Sun jdubin 2
News Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ... Jun 10 leticalacrn 1
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 4 _Zoey_ 304
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 26 Tony 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC