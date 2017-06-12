Historic first for Air Force strategic bombers
This marks the first time in history that all three of Air Force Global Strike Command's strategic bomber aircraft are simultaneously in the European Theatre, demonstrating the flexible global strike capability. Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Local Yocal
|595
|Suckibg hard cock
|Sun
|jdubin
|2
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 4
|_Zoey_
|304
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Tony
|16
