Hailey Clauson smolders in bustier an...

Hailey Clauson smolders in bustier and denim shorts in NYC

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Raising the sizzle factor! Model Hailey Clauson smolders in a bustier and tiny denim shorts on a steamy day in NYC And on Monday, 22-year-old Hailey Clauson showed why she has quickly become one of the fashion world's most sought after models. With the temperature hitting 93F in New York, the blonde bombshell upped the sizzle factor even more, turning the sidewalk into her own personal runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Sun Local Yocal 595
Suckibg hard cock Sun jdubin 2
News Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ... Jun 10 leticalacrn 1
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 4 _Zoey_ 304
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 26 Tony 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC