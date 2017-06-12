Hailey Clauson smolders in bustier and denim shorts in NYC
Raising the sizzle factor! Model Hailey Clauson smolders in a bustier and tiny denim shorts on a steamy day in NYC And on Monday, 22-year-old Hailey Clauson showed why she has quickly become one of the fashion world's most sought after models. With the temperature hitting 93F in New York, the blonde bombshell upped the sizzle factor even more, turning the sidewalk into her own personal runway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Local Yocal
|595
|Suckibg hard cock
|Sun
|jdubin
|2
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 4
|_Zoey_
|304
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Tony
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC