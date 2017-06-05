Chinese company wants to build giant Buddha in Lancaster
The mayor of Lancaster says a Chinese company wants to build a 10-story-tall statute of the Buddha in the Southern California desert community. Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Antelope Valley Press that the company -- which he won't name -- is willing to spend $31 million to build the statue and a cultural center.
