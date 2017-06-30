Avalon '39 to perform in Bear Valley Springs concert
Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the music of the grand days of the Avalon Ballroom on the Island of Catalina to entertain Bear Valley Springs with a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the music of the grand days of the Avalon Ballroom on the Island of Catalina to entertain Bear Valley Springs with a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will bring the musical group Avalon '39 to its beautiful Cub Lake from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16. It will be a free concert in the park, where you can have the kids safely dance next to you while the band Avalon '39 entertains all with home-grown American tunes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|Joe paioni
|7
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|598
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|309
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC